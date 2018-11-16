Plainview Honors Veterans

By Bonita Wilborn

Plainview High School held their Veteran’s Day Program on Friday, November 9, were a large number of veterans were in attendance. A slide show of approximately 60 veterans was scrolled during a portion of the service which included photos and information about veterans both deceased and still live and well, a short video presentations was done, Plainview’s award winning band played a number of patriotic songs, the national anthem was sung by a Plainview student and two teachers performed different songs. The keynote speaker for the program was Sandra Byrum, who told about only one of the many experiences she had during her duty as a military police officer. The veterans and the large crowd all rose to their feet as the pledge of allegiance was recited.

Prior to the ceremony the veterans and their family members in attendance were provided with breakfast in the Family and Consumer Science Building (formerly knows as Home Economics).