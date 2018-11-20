Policeman’s Ball Proceeds Bring Citizens Added Protection

By Sherri Blevins

This year’s Policeman’s Ball will have a lasting effect on the citizens of Rainsville. Seven hundred and fifty dollars raised from the event has been used to purchase the Frontline Public Safety Software Program for use by the Rainsville Police Department. This program is a valuable tool available to Rainsville citizens and business owners alike. The program is voluntary and users must go online to register their home or business for the program. This can be accomplished by visiting the Rainsville Police Department’s Facebook Page.

The idea behind this program is to give individuals and business owners an extra line of defense against intruders when they must be away from their property for extended periods of time. Residents of Rainsville and business key holders can request what is known as a “vacation watch” for their property.

Even though the police department cannot provide twenty-four-hour security for all who request it, the department will be allowed to attempt to check the home or business as often as their call volume and other law enforcements duties will permit. The police department will then report to subscribers on the status of their property. According to Chief Police Kevin Smith, this program will keep records of trespassers that have been served a notice or warning, along with their photograph, to allow officers to more accurately identify unwanted intruders.

Councilman Derek Rosson and Rainsville Police Chief Kevin Smith brought this program before the Rainsville City Council at the November 5, 2018 city council meeting. After a discussion among the council members, the police chief, and the city’s attorney, the council agreed to approve the use of the new program for the city. One question Councilman Marshall Stiefel raised was about the city’s liability status in case of data security breeches in the software. He questioned whether or not the city would be held responsible for stolen information if the website was compromised. City Attorney, Nikki Scott, and Police Chief Smith explained that the website would have a liability disclaimer that participating residents would have to agree to sign in order to participate in the program. The agreement states that the city, police and any other entity are not responsible for any crimes or damage that are caused while the homeowner is signed up for the program. Chief Smith went on to say, “We do this as a courtesy, first of all, we’re not required by law to do it. We will put a disclaimer in there saying that the City of Rainsville cannot be held responsible. Everybody understands that we can’t sit there and check their home, but we will check it as many times as we can during a shift.” Concerning the safety of the homeowner’s information, Smith went on to explain that there are encryptions on the software to keep the residents’ information safe, and all information given is voluntary. The encryption used is the same as that used by the defense department.

Another added benefit of the program is the ability to allow residents to create a profile for family members that are “at risk and may need extra assistance”. Smith said, “If you have someone that is autistic, or has dementia or Alzheimer’s or anything of that nature, we’ll have all their information, including their doctors, medication, photographs of the person and it can be accessed in each patrol car. We will know exactly where they need to be and how to get in touch with their family or medical personnel.”

Councilman Rosson related the idea that this was a great opportunity to try the program out because all the funds were raised through the policeman’s ball and did not cost the city any money. He also implied that if the program is successful, the council could choose to include the software in next year’s budget.