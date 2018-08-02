Preserving Records For Posterity

By Bonita Wilborn

Preserving records, in the eyes of most people, would be a tedious task they would not want to have to do, and they especially wouldn’t volunteer for, but voluntarily spending countless hours, pouring over historical records, documents, newspapers, and etc., is something that the DeKalb County Genealogical Society does on a regular basis.

Doug Brandon, DeKalb County’s Historian, along with a group of faithful men and women have spent the past eight years diligently working to preserve, restore, organize, index, and maintain a multitude of DeKalb County records.

“The Genealogical Society has been in existence since 2002, but we actually started here, working on these records, in 2010,” Brandon began. “Our society all agreed that we’d work on these records the county had. The county had a lot of older records stored in their Vehicle Maintenance Facility (Road Barn), so we went and talked to the County Commission, Probate Judge Ronnie Osborne, and Circuit Clerk Pam Simpson. The County Commission provided us with a building to work in and to store the records in. Tommy Guice and I went down to the Road Barn and brought back tons of records to get started. We were working on those, and then the Probate Judge gave us a lot of marriage records and probate records.”

In the early 1980s the state of Alabama made an attempt to put all of the circuit court records on microfilm. So they made a request from all the counties in the state to send their records to Montgomery to be placed on microfilm. Approximately 14,000 records were sent from DeKalb County. Unfortunately, the project’s funding ran out long before the task was completed. It took Pam Simpson two years working with the state to get those 180 boxes of records returned. The men who brought back the records stated that DeKalb County was fortunate to have an organization that was willing to preserve the records because many other counties of the state are small with no storage space available and the records have simply been burned.

“A lot of those records that we recovered from the Road Barn had a big sign on them that they were to be destroyed,” Brandon said. “Tommy and I brought back everything that was down there, including the records that were set to be destroyed. There were approximately 23,000 records,” Brandon recalled. “We went through each piece individually and we’re glad we did. There was a lot of stuff that would just have been lost. A good example of that is the hand written contract between Judge Franklin Bogel, Malone who lived at Lebanon, and a guy by the name of Grady from Talladega County to build the brick courthouse at Lebanon, which is still standing. I also found the original records for the two courthouses that were built here in Fort Payne. There were also adoption records, marriage certificates, and other things we thought were really important, but we went through every piece to make sure. We didn’t want to throw away anything that needed preserved.”

“We started out in 2010 with about 12-16 people every Tuesday and now that we’re getting close to the end of the task we average about 6 people every week,” Brandon said.

If you’re searching for genealogy information the Genealogical Building is located in the 200 block of Gault Avenue South in Fort Payne. Someone is currently on site every Tuesday from 9:00am – 1:00pm. Stop by the building with as much information as you have available; name, date, city of origin, and etc., and someone there will be able to assist you in your search. If the records still exists, and they have it on file there, you’ll have access to a copy of it for a minimal cost: 25? per copy for a legal size sheet or 15? per copy for a letter size sheet. If the day and hours listed above simply will not work in your schedule contact Doug Brandon at 256-845-4220 and arrangements to meet you at another time might be possible.

“If it’s not here and it’s not at the courthouse then it’s probably been destroyed over the years,” Brandon said. “What you have to keep in mind is that DeKalb County has had a total of six county seats. Every time there’s has been a move there was a possibility of some records being lost. Also, the first county courthouse that was in Lebanon, burned and a lot of records were lost in the fire.

Currently housed in the building used by the DeKalb County Genealogical Society are approximately 65,000 records including newspapers that date back as far as the early 1900s. It’s all information from DeKalb County.

“The county was formed in 1836. We have some records that early, but most of our records start in 1840-1841 and go through the 1970s. The oldest record we’ve found is an 1834 record from Georgia that had been brought when a family moved here from Georgia and then filed the record with the court in 1836-1837,” Brandon concluded.

“I’m glad the County Commission has really supported us in getting this building, helping with all of our supplies, (filing cabinets and etc.), and recognizing a need to preserve the records. If not for them, we wouldn’t have all of the information we have today.”