IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-246

IN RE: The Estate of

Lorene Crye,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Gary Wayne Crye, Personal Representative on the 22nd day of September, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Gary Wayne Crye,

Personal Representative

Publish: September 28, October 5 and October 12, 2017.