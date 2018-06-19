Mountain Valley News

By Bonita Wilborn

A friend of Emily Colvin, the Jackson County woman who died after being attacked by five pit bulldogs, spoke out after hearing the punishment that was recently handed down for the couple that owned the dogs that attacked Emily in December. Although the couple that owned the dogs pled guilty, Emily’s friends believe their punishment just isn’t enough.

“I was hoping for both of the owners to get the fullest amount of punishment that they could get, but it doesn’t look like that happened,” said Tiger Frazier, Emily’s friend. “They’re just getting, basically, a slap on the wrist. I don’t think it’s fair.”

According to reports, Brian Graden pled guilty to criminally negligent homicide and received a twelve-month sentence. His wife, Melody Graden, pled guilty to four counts of not vaccinating her dogs. She got a little less than a year behind bars. They will both be on supervised probation for two years, will not be allowed to have a dog, and are responsible for court costs and restitution.

Frazier believes they’re getting off too easy. “It didn’t end like everybody was hoping it would end,” Frazier said.

“Emily’s Law”, created after Colvin’s death and named for her, enforces harsher penalties if a dog bites someone. However, it didn’t go into effect until June, meaning the Gradens won’t be affected by it, which is something Fraizer commented that people from Jackson County wouldn’t be pleased with.

Officials say Eric Colvin, Emily’s husband, approved the pleas of the Gradens. Since Emily’s Law was not in effect at the time of the incident, what choice did he have? But the aftermath of Emily’s death, and the passing of the law that carries her name, will hopefully prevent dog owners in the future from being too lax with their responsibilities as pet owners. It is the hope of all involved that “Emily’s Law” will keep tragedies like this one from happening again.

Officials from Animal Control facilities all across the state of Alabama have already taken some classes on “Emily’s Law” and more training is expected to take place as the need arises.