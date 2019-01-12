Rainsville City Council Meeting 1-7-19

By Sherri Blevins

The Rainsville City Council met on January 7, 2019 for its first regularly scheduled meeting of the year. A special called meeting was held on January 3, 2019 to “discuss the good name and character of an employee”. The following action was taken:

• Approved the minutes of the last meeting of 2018

• Approved the January 3, 2019 minutes

• Promoted Matt Crum to Sergeant at the Rainsville Police Department

• Hired Tony Blackwell as Patrolman at the Rainsville Police Department

• Completed the Lease/Purchase Agreement for the DeKalb County Coliseum transferring ownership to the DeKalb County Board of Education

• Suspended the rules to amend Ordinance 03-20-2017

• Amended Ordinance 03-20-2017 creating Ordinance 01-07-2019

• Approved Ordinance 01-07-2019

• Approved the internal posting for a Zoning and Revenue Officer for two weeks

• Accepted the Retirement of Richard Gibson

• Approved the hiring of Richard Gibson as Part-time employee at the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center

• Granted permission for Attorney Nicky Scott to release requested Public Building Authority (PBA)Board Reports to Southern Torch at their expense

• Set the date of the next meeting for January 21, 2018

During the work session, several announcements for the public were made. Fire Chief Wright introduced Tyler Phillips and Thomas Blizzard as the latest hires for the Rainsville Fire Department. Parks and Recreation Director, Sammy Smith, informed the public that baseball and softball sign-ups will be Saturday January 19 and 26 at the Field of Dreams. PBA Chairman, Eric Samples announced that the Bull Bash will be January 11 and 12 at the Northeast Alabama Agri-Center. The Special Needs Rodeo will be held January 10 starting at 9:00 am. Linda Samples with the Chamber of Commerce reminded everyone of the fifty-second Chamber of Commerce Banquet to be held on January 17, 2019. Tickets are on sale for $25.00.