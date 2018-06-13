Mountain Valley News

By Sherry Blevins

Runners from all over the South will descend upon Rainsville this Saturday to participate in the tenth annual Rainsville Freedom Run 10K and 5K. There will be well over $6,000.00 worth of door prizes to be given away. There will also be a total of $10,000.00 in prize money given to winners in different race divisions.

Jerry Clifton, manager of the event, encourages all local participants to pick up their race packets Friday afternoon between 4:00 and 8:00 P.M. at Broadway Baptist Church. If you are not registered yet, it is not too late. You may register Friday between 4:00 and 8:00 P.M. or Saturday morning between 6:00 and 7:15 at Broadway Baptist Church. The cost to register at this time is $35.00. The race begins at 8:00 A.M. Saturday morning.