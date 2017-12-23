Rainsville Girl Scout Troop’s Float Takes Second Place

New Troop Leader, Amie Martin, and the Rainsville Girl Scouts entered a float in the Rainsville Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 9th, for the purpose of having a commuinty activity for the scouts to be involved in. It was just a fun project for them to work on. Their float theme was centered around the ever popular Girl Scout Cookies. To the surprise of Mrs. Martin as well as the scouts, their float took second place. They came away with a $300 prize for their win.

Pictured left are the scouts who participated in the parade. In no particular order: Emma Garrard, Chloe Garrard, Aubriella Blake, Trinidy Furgerson, Ragen Tidmore, Nevaeh Boyd, Olivia Ferguson, Abigail Culbert, Reagan Martin, Lilly Guthrie, and Mia Guthrie.