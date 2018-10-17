Rainsville Policeman’s Ball

By Sherri Blevins

Chief Kevin Smith of the Rainsville Police Department invites the public to join them for the annual Policeman’s Ball on October 27,2018 at 6:00 pm. The Tom Bevill Center will be the venue for the fun-filled night. The event will include dinner, dancing and an opportunity to fellowship with the local police department. Tickets for the event are $25.00 and can be purchased by calling the Rainsville Police Department at 256-638-2157 or by contacting a Rainsville police officer. Businesses can also participate in the event by sponsoring a table for eight. In return, the business will have its advertisement displayed on the sponsored table, plus the name of the business will be announced several times during the night.

Raffle tickets will be sold at the event for prizes donated by area businesses. The ball will be a semi-formal event with a photo booth on sight to capture the special memories made.

This event benefits both the community members and the “police family” giving all who attend the opportunity to relax and get to know one another in a friendly atmosphere.

Childcare will not be provided and alcohol is prohibited at the event.