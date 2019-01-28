By Sherri Blevins

According to the 2017 City of Rainsville’s Financial Report conducted by Gant &Croft Associates, P.C., Rainsville’s revenue increased by an amount of $944,465.00 over the previous year’s amount showing a fifteen percent increase. This report supports the previous statements of many councilmen that Rainsville is a growing city. In other financial news, the installation of LED Christmas lights saved the city $1000.00 this past season. The electric kilowatt-hours used during the Christmas season has decreased from over 59,000 hours in 2012 to approximately 21,000 hours in 2018 lowering the electricity use by two- thirds.

During the work session, Councilmen Freeman thanked Erick Samples, PBA Chairman, for all his hard work in making the recent Bull Bash a record- breaking success. Friday night’s event seated 3000 customers, and Saturday’s event was record setting with all seats sold. Samples announced that the Loomis Brothers Circus will be at the Agri-Business Center on February 4 & 5. The Agri-Business Center will also host the Shriners’ Rodeo March 1 & 2.

In other announcements, Councilman Byrum invited the public to the Mason’s Chili Cook off on February 9, 2019 between 5:00 and 8:00 pm. The cook off will take place at the Tom Bevil Enrichment Center.

The council approved the following actions during the official meeting:

• Approved the January 7 & 10 Minutes

• Accepted the resignation of David Snay as of January 22, 2019

• Approved the purchase of two computers for the Rainsville Public Library to be funded by a donation of $3,500.00 from the DeKalb County Commission

• Approved the acceptance of bids for a replacement ton-dump truck with bids being opened at 12:00 noon on January 28, 2019

• Approved the addition of street lights at Thompson, Olive Branch, and Dilbeck Roads

• Approved changing a street light on Chambers to an LED light and adding three additional lights

• Empowered the mayor to obtain prices for a sound system for the Rainsville Chamber and Court Room

• Empowered the mayor to obtain prices for an upgrade for the sound system at the Tom Bevil Enrichment Center with a cap of $2,000.00

• Approved the purchase of twenty-four additional LED Christmas light fixtures at a cost of $6,546.00

• Granted $750.00 for the purchase of trees to be planted in the park on Arbor Day, February 7, 2019

• Empowered the mayor to seek financing from First Southern State Bank for radios for the fire and police departments

• Approved Resolution 1-21-2019 declaring two desks at the police department as surplus

• Agreed to pay the monthly bills

• Announced the date of the next regular council meeting as February 4, 2019

The meeting was then adjourned.