Red Devils Fall Against NSM And Section

By: Nick Hall

If the North Sand Mountain Bison staggered against the Fyffe Red Devils last week, the Section Lions delivered a knockout punch. See details of both games below.

NSM 89 – Fyffe 84

The previously undefeated Fyffe Red Devils ran into foul trouble late after leading the North Sand Mountain Bison for most of the first half. The Red Devils drew too many whistles in the third period, and the Bison took advantage. Fyffe made a run in the fourth but the NSM was able to hold them off to take the home win. Russell Marr and Hunter Vest led the Bison scoring with 25 points each. Tanner stone added 11. For the Red Devils, Parker Godwin finished with 25 points, followed by Austin Buster and Gabe Gardner with 16 each. Brody Dalton contributed 11. Micah Johnson led Fyffe off the glass with 11 rebounds. “We had a 12-point lead in the second quarter, but NSM cut it to four at the half,” said Fyffe coach Neil Thrash. “We got in serious foul trouble in the third and got behind. We got back with two points late but just couldn’t pull it out.”

Section 80 – Fyffe 44

It was all Section as the Lions played host to Fyffe. The Lions had the hot hand, jumping out to a 44-23 halftime lead over the Red Devils who struggled shooting from the field. The Lions had four players in double digits scoring. Wiley McCutchen led with 20 points while Logan Patterson followed with 13, Caden Hicks had 12 and Bryson Woodall contributed 11. Buster and Godwin led the Red Devils’ scoring with 10 points each. “Section totally dominated us,” said Thrash. “They shot the ball very well, and we were not able to do much of anything offensively. Their defense was sound and solid while our effort was pretty weak.”