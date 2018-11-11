Remembering A Hero On Veteran’s Day

By Bonita Wilborn

Clyde Greene

Thomas Clyde Greene was born on November 08, 1924, the son of Jimmie and Arcie Lee Daniel Greene. While still in high school Clyde Greene was drafted and inducted into the United States Navy Seabees Division on July 30, 1943 at Fort McPherson, Georgia.

Mr. Greene’s military service included stateside stints in Williamsburg, Virginia and at Camp Park in Shoemaker, California. His overseas duty was spent in Argentia, Newfoundland. He was one of a Construction Battalion known as Seabee MU 525th Unit, tasked with constructing bridges ahead of the war zone so the area was usable for the military efforts.

During his military service, Clyde Greene moved up in rank from an Apprentice Seaman, to Machinist Mate 3rd Class. He received medals including: American Area Medal, WWII Victory Medal, and Point System Medal.

Clyde Greene received an honorable discharge on April 7, 1946 in Charleston, South Carolina.

After his discharge, Clyde finished his education at Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus, Georgia and then moved to Ider, Alabama where he lived with his uncle and built his life. Clyde spent time doing a number of different jobs in Chattanooga, Tennessee before settling into a 30-year stint with Combustion Engineering. He retired from there in 1983, but did some work with his son, Tommy Greene, some real estate work, and worked at US Boiler and Tube in Fort Payne, after his official retirement from Combustion.

On August 28, 1948, Clyde married Imogene Jolley, the woman he would spend over 70 years with. Their union produced a family of three sons (Tommy, Steve, and Don) and one daughter (Susan Greene), seven grandchildren, Nicole (Stevie) Green, Ryan (Summer) Greene, Matthew Greene, David Greene, Emily (Jarrod) Carchio, Kara Greene, Nicloe (Brent) Comer, and five great-grandchildren, Kinnsley, Emery Kate, Kristina, Bailey, Jacob.

Mr. Thomas Clyde Greene passed away on Monday, October 1, 2018 at the age of 93. In addition to his military service, Mr. Green was an active member of Ider Baptist Church since 1962 where he served as Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and RA Leader. Clyde continued to live a healthy life even mowing his own yard throughout the 2017 summer mowing season, while he was 92 years young.

Mountain Valley News would like to take this opportunity to honor the memory and service of Mr. Thomas Clyde Greene.