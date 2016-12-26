Students At NACC Get In The Christmas Spirit

Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) is in the Christmas spirit. Teaming up with Human Resources from both DeKalb and Jackson Counties, NACC recently collected numerous gifts and food items for fourteen children in the surrounding area. Coordinated by the NACC Student Government Association, many organizations, students, faculty, and staff joined to give back to the community and make this Christmas a brighter season for each of these families. In addition to the presents bought for these families, a canned food drive yielded a record 2,061 food items to be dispersed among these families and the Flat Rock Community Center. Student Government Association Sponsor, Joan Reeves, commented on the event saying, “Christmas is that time of year when we stop and think of all of our blessings and want to share with others. I am so proud of the students at NACC who have so generously given of their time and money to ensure that others have a special Christmas. This year has by far been the most successful one yet, and because of the hard work of NACC students, faculty, and staff this Christmas will be a much happier one for many families in our service area.”

The project was coordinated by a committee appointed by the Student Government Association (SGA). This committee included Katie Poe, chair; Andrea Melchiorre, Tatem Jones, Marysa Wigley, Karah Wilson, Alex Miller, and Brianna White. Organizations at NACC who participated in this effort were Phi Theta Kappa (Sponsor, Brad Fricks), Sigma Kappa Delta (Sponsor, Joan Reeves, Joan Tucker, and Jody Ragsdale), Mu Alpha Theta (Sponsor, Greg Millican, Adam Niblett, Milah Breland, and John Camp), Presidential Hosts (Sponsor, Andrea Wheeler), and SGA (Sponsor, Joan Reeves) as well as individual students, faculty, and staff. Without the donations from these organizations, the SGA would not have been able to make this such a special Christmas for so many people.

For more information, contact Joan Reeves, Director of Student Activities, at 256-638-4418, ext. 2231, or by email reevesj@nacc.edu.

