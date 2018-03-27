Mountain Valley News

    Students Meeting A Need

    Bonita Wilborn Leave a Comment on Students Meeting A Need

    By Bonita Wilborn

    The Plainview High School Junior and Beta Senior Clubs have recently been involved in a project to raise money for an additional Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to be placed in a strategic area within the school. While there are already some AEDs on Plainview’s campus, to better insure the safety of all the students on a campus of that size, additional units were needed. The Beta clubs raised a combined total of $1,050 and Plainview’s Principal, Tony Richards, committed a matching amount from school funds to complete the $2,100 that was needed to see the project come to fruition.

