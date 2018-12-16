Super Citizens Honored

By Bonita Wilborn

The Statue of Liberty is a symbol of freedom, a welcoming sight to immigrants arriving from abroad. Broadly speaking, the word liberty is the ability to do as one pleases. In politics, liberty consists of the social, political, and economic freedoms to which all community members are entitled.

It’s no wonder then, that the Statue of Liberty was the symbol chosen for the Super Citizen Program, which makes learning history, civics, character, financial literacy, and career readiness exciting. The program’s learning experiences teach students to become responsible, outstanding citizens. The goal is to teach students while they are young that they hold a title more important than “engineer,” “scientist” or “president.” That title is “citizen.”

Because these life lessons are solidified through repetition and reinforcement, the Super Citizen Program Resource Kit helps educators teach active civics through a 10-week experience that boosts engagement, retention, and accountability in 2nd and 5th grade students.

The program culminates with a “Graduation Celebration” where students receive certificates, honor local “Torch Team” heroes on stage, and stand in front of peers, parents, press, and local leaders to prove they understand, and put into practice, skills learned by studying gratitude, honor, empathy, good character, and responsible citizenship, with the Statue of Liberty as a symbolic focal point. She is an enduring symbol of freedom and is the embodiment of the ideals our country is founded upon.

Participating DeKalb County Schools are: Valley Head, Ider, Plainview, Henagar, Sylvania, Moon Lake, and Fyffe. They recently held their Graduation Celebration at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum where the following citizens were honored as a Super Citizen Hero: Valley Head – School Principal Bill Monroe and WWII Veteran R.E. Ringer, Ider – Football Coach Brent Tinker and Bus Driver Brenda Vaughn, Plainview – State Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter and Rainsville Parks and Recreation Director Sammy Smith, Henagar – Thomas Rigeway and School Nurse Deborah Pharham, Sylvania – April Parnell and Debra Bell, Fyffe – Tamikah Holbrook and Robert Gilley, and Moon Lake – David Bailey.