Mountain Valley News

On behalf of Senator Steve Livingston and myself (Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter), we urge you to return to the polls on Tuesday, June 5 to participate in one of our most basic civic rights. This is an opportunity for all of us to cast our ballots in support of those who have proven themselves as candidates. It is also, however, a day that we will have a responsibility to vote on funding which will impact the future of our DeKalb County and Fort Payne City Schools. School tax renewal for DeKalb County will be on the ballot. A vote in favor of the tax renewal is not a new tax, but will ensure that our public education systems, both DeKalb County and Fort Payne City will remain at level funding. A favorable vote will show the commitment and support of our citizens to the education system that our local boards have worked hard to provide to our students. This vote will allow our teachers, administrators, and school staff to focus on educating our youth. An unfavorable vote, as you can imagine would prove detrimental to our school systems. By renewing this funding, the citizens of DeKalb County will continue to support the following services and programs: school security, extracurricular activities, career tech opportunities, technology upgrades, pre-K programs, student transportation, special needs and gifted programs, child nutrition needs along with several other employee salaries and operational requirements. As you can see, this is a vote that requires much thought and consideration, we are not simply asking you to vote for another new tax, that would be irresponsible, but we are asking for you to vote to renew a tax that will invest in our children’s education and the future of our county. Our school systems have many accomplishments for which to be proud of, many accomplished and successful students and offer a plethora of services and opportunities to our students that many rural school systems cannot fathom. DeKalb County and Fort Payne City Schools have their brightest days ahead and with your help in voting for continued funding, we can continue to watch our school systems grow and flourish. We have progressed too far in improving our schools to let the nonrenewal of this tax to send us backward. We are proud to represent DeKalb County and Fort Payne City Schools. Please remember to vote June 5th, 2018 to support the renewal of the school tax, and we thank you for your continued support.