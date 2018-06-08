Mountain Valley News

On June 9th, the Sylvania High School Varsity Football team will be hosting a bass fishing tournament. The tournament will begin at sunrise and will conclude at 2 p.m. Participators will register the morning of the tournament at the Bait Tackle & Grill located at Goosepond at 417 Ed Hembree Drive in Scottsboro.

The entry fee is one hundred dollars, and the winner of the ‘Ram Classic’ tournament takes home $1,000 while second place takes home $300, and third place wins $200.

All the proceeds from the tournament go towards the funding for the Sylvania High School football team.

Contact Ryan Haney for more information at 256-605-9027.