By Bonita Wilborn

Tick Bite Meat Allergy, officially called Alpha-gal allergy or Mammalian Meat Allergy (MMA) is an unusual meat allergy condition. The allergy develops after a bite from the Lone Star tick, typically found in the southeastern United States. The tick bite is said to trigger a person’s immune system to begin producing IgE antibodies to alpha-gal, a carbohydrate found in mammalian meat such as beef, lamb, venison, and pork.

How bad is it? Alpha-gal allergy can be difficult to recognize because it can present with delayed allergic manifestations, unlike most food allergies, which typically trigger symptoms immediately. Reactions typically occur 4-6 hours after eating a meal that contains meat. Allergy symptoms may range from mild to severe anaphylaxis. To add to the odd presentation of this allergy, allergic reactions do not necessarily occur after every exposure to red meat.

Do I have it? If you have had delayed allergic symptoms after eating meat, it’s time to see your doctor and discuss the various testing options including possible skin testing and a blood test to help confirm a diagnosis of alpha-gal meat allergy. Those with alpha-gal allergy should follow strict dietary avoidance of all mammalian meat. It is also very important to have an updated anaphylaxis treatment plan, which includes having an EpiPen to use in the event of an accidental exposure.

The allergy manifests symptoms similar to Lyme disease and can cause itching, stomach cramps, breathing difficulties, as well as an allergic reaction to red meat.

The lone star tick, aka the “reverse zombie” tick, makes you shy away from meat rather than crave it. One bite from the tick, in fact, and you can develop a life-threatening allergy to a sugar molecule found within red meat. Once you’ve been bitten, your immune system can become triggered by the presence of galactose-alpha-1,3-galactose (alpha gal) and go into overdrive. So, the next time you eat pork or beef you may find yourself breaking out in massive hives or going into anaphylactic shock (if you’ve been bitten that is).

A June 7, 2017 post on a popular science blog, IFLScience, warned that the tick responsible for causing meat allergies is currently “spreading around America because the tick’s habitat is expanding.”

Scientists have been aware for some time that the lone star tick (Amblyomma americanum), first discovered in 1754, transmits pathogens associated with three rare but potentially fatal infections (Ehrlichia chaffeensis, Ehrlichia ewingii, and Borrelia lonestari), though it wasn’t until late 2000 that its connection to mammalian meat allergy (MMA for short, and also known as alpha-gal allergy), was established.

A link between tick bites and MMA was first proposed by Australian researchers who discovered that 24 of the 25 people they were monitoring for a study on meat allergies reported that they had been bitten by ticks (in Australia, the culprit was identified as the Australian paralysis tick).

At around the same time, U.S. researchers identified a specific allergen that triggered red meat reactions, a carbohydrate found in mammalian cell membranes called galactose-alpha-1,3-galactose (“alpha-gal”). Despite being aware that the geographical ranges of reported meat allergies and occurrences of the tick-borne illness, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, roughly coincided, it wasn’t until the U.S. researchers shared a moment of pain-inspired serendipity that they narrowed down the cause.

The lone star tick (Amblyomma americanum), is found throughout the eastern, southeastern, and south central United States. The distribution, range, and abundance of the lone star tick have increased over the past 20-30 years, and lone star ticks have been recorded in large numbers as far north as Maine and as far west as central Texas and Oklahoma.

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, an allergic reaction to red meat (regardless of the specific trigger) can result in symptoms ranging from a mild case of hives to life-threatening anaphylaxis. The “good” news is that those afflicted by the MMA response can still eat poultry and fish or mitigate their symptoms somewhat by taking antihistamines before consuming red meat, and the allergy may recede over time; however, the immune response is generally thought to linger for life.

Although the incidence of tick-induced meat allergies remains comparatively uncommon to date, experts wish to remind the public at large that tick bites can transmit any number of serious diseases, so a familiarity with basic tick avoidance strategies is recommended.