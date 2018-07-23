Trey Stewart of Rainsville, recently attended Space Camp robotics Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center.

The week-long educational program promotes science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), while training students and adults with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership, and decision-making.

This program is specifically designed for trainees who have a particular interest in programming and engineering. The mission of Space Camp robotics is to show trainees how engineers develop solutions for real-world problems using real-world technologies. At all age levels, trainees use state-of-the-art robotics systems to compete in air, sea, and land activities and missions. Using the Office of Naval Research’s SeaPerch undersea robotics, Stewart and the other trainees test payloads on an unmanned aerial vehicle, all while strengthening teamwork and leadership skills. At the end of their missions, the teams arrived in time to graduate with honors.

More than 750,000 trainees have graduated from Space Camp and its sister programs since its inception in Huntsville in 1982, including European Space Agency astronaut, Samantha Cristoforette and NASA astronauts, Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger, Dr. Kate Rubins, and Dr. Serena Aunon, who recently launched to the International Space Station. Children and teachers from all 50 states and 69 international locations have attended a Space Camp program.

Interested in training like an astronaut? Visit www.spacecamp.com/robotics or call 1-800-637-7223.