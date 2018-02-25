Mountain Valley News

By: Amie H. Martin

As a Valentine’s Day celebration, on Wednesday, February 14th the senior citizens got together for a day of fun and games at the Tom Bevill Center in Rainsville.

They strayed from the normal card games, puzzles, and socializing for this event. Sue Bowman and Liz Coots, who often plan events for this group, put together this day of Love for the seniors.

To start out the morning, they gave out awards. They chose seniors from the group for some fun recognition. They first handed out the award for Oldest Man, Ollie Corbin who is 95, Violet Watkins at 93 was Oldest Lady, the Most Available was Homer Monroe, and the Couple Married The Longest was Delton and Jean Traylor, who have been married 68 years. These individuals got a cake and a couple of them received a very special item with it, just for laughs. A cake walk also took place where winners received cakes and prizes provided by Bowman and Coots.

Liz Coots said, “we just love doing this for the seniors. They have a great time and so do we!”