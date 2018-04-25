Mountain Valley News

On Friday, April 13th the Fort Payne Optimist Club held their 10th annual Race To Embrace. This is an event for people with special needs from all around DeKalb County. It is a day of fun, games, and fellowship for all of the participants, as well as the volunteers.

There was about 325 participants and 450 workers at this year’s event. The weather was near perfect and everyone had a great time.

The Club would like to thank all of their sponsors, and a special thank you to AP Plasman and ABC Plus. “Without our sponsors this day would not be possible.” Baine explained.

The Optimist Club president, Brian Baine, said, “The smiles on these children’s faces were priceless. It just warms our hearts to get to be part of such a special day for the special needs students.”