Mountain Valley News

For Immediate Release—January 10, 2018

Annual Christmas Holiday Gala Held December 2017

The Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) Foundation Board hosted its annual Holiday Gala on Thursday, December 14 at 6:00 PM in the William M. Beck and Fine Arts Building (gymnasium).

This year’s honored special guests who have made major contributions to the college included: Mrs. Doris Slater from Flat Rock, Mrs. Linda Chandler from Huntsville and Mr. Gene Hess and Mrs. Pamela Ashley from Dutton.

“The Gala is a highlight of the year, not only for Northeast but for our area as well,” stated Dr. David Campbell, NACC President. “The Foundation Board, Ms. Heather Rice and staff did an outstanding job this year, as usual. It is truly a unique and exceptional event.” The Gala featured music from the NACC Jazz Ensemble and a short musical program from Northeast’s very own Chorus.

All funds raised through this event support the mission of the college through scholarships for NACC students. You can view pictures on the NACC Foundation Facebook page. If you do not see your picture and would like an emailed copy, please email Heather Rice at riceh@nacc.edu for your copy.

If you would like more information about the NACC Foundation Board or making a contribution, please contact Heather Rice, Development Director at 256.638.4418 or 256.228.6001, ext. 2301.

Pictured is a scene from the 2017 NACC Christmas Gala.