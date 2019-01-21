2019 Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. National Championship

Geraldine High School and Certiport , recently announced that Seth Maddox has been invited to compete at the 2019 Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) U.S. National Championship in Orlando, Florida June 17-19, 2019.

Students age 13 to 22 were eligible to participate in one of six competition tracks. Students submitting a qualified, passing score on any of the Microsoft Office Specialist Word, Excel, or PowerPoint exams by December 15, 2018 for the Fall Qualifier.

“We have seen amazing results from the Microsoft Office Specialist program at our school as students learn and validate key workforce skills,” said Valerie Arnold, Business Teacher at Geraldine School.

“The Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. National Championship further motivates them to earn certification and we are proud of Seth Maddox, who has proven to be the best in our state. We know he will go on to make us proud at the U.S. National Championship in June.”