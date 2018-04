Members of the Rainsville Chapter 529 Order of the Eastern Star recently presented Mary Jo Grant with a special award for her many years of service. Upon presentation, the following words were recited: “It is my distinct pleasure to present Mary Jo Grant with this 70-year pin from the Rainsville Chapter 529 Order of the Eastern Star. This is given with our deepest gratitude for all your faithful service to the Order of the Eastern Star. May you wear it with pride.”