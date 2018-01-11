Mountain Valley News

Northeast Alabama Community College is proud to be hosting the performance of Swan Lake by the world renowned Alabama Ballet on Saturday, February 3, at 7 PM in the Tom Bevill Lyceum.

This classic and timeless ballet is the tragic love story of Odette, a beautiful princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer’s curse, whose fate is to swim in a lake filled with tears. Only in the hours of darkness may she assume her human guise, but her spell can only be broken by a prince who swears his eternal love and devotion to her. Swan Lake is one of the greatest works in ballet history.

This will be the 12th year the Alabama Ballet will be performing for Northeast. “We always enjoy bringing the Alabama Ballet back to our area,” stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “The Alabama Ballet is a highly accomplished and nationally recognized company and in addition to their skills and talents in dance, they will provide a spectacular show with their costumes, stage lighting and sound.”

“We are so fortunate to have Swan Lake being performed at Northeast and in our area,” stated Development Director, Heather Rice. “The story of Swan Lake is very common to all of us, and you will not want to miss this ballet performance.”

We urge you to purchase your tickets early. Tickets are $10.00 per person. Visit www.nacc.edu for a link to purchase with a credit card, or call Heather Rice at 256.638.4418 or 256.228.6001, ext. 2301. You can also purchase tickets on campus in Room 145 in the Pendley Administration Building.

For additional information about the college, go to www.nacc.edu or download our free App from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Pictured is a scene from Swan Lake.