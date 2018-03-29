Mountain Valley News

Students and community members recently enjoyed an evening with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra celebrating Alabama’s Bicentennial hosted on campus by Northeast Alabama Community College. The Orchestra was led by Conductor Christopher Confessore with special guest Bobby Horton. NACC was grateful to host such an event to honor the state. “It was really quite an honor for the Alabama Symphony Orchestra to be here with us,” said Chasley Bellomy, Event Planner at NACC.

These concerts are made possible through generous support from the Alabama State Department of Education. For more information about the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, visit www.alabamasymhony.org.

For more information about events at NACC, contact Bellomy at 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001, ext. 2248, or email her at bellomyc@nacc.edu.