By Sherri Blevins

On Thursday, December 13, 2018, sixteen distinguished veterans of the Korean War were presented medals from the Republic of Korea at the DeKalb County Council on Aging facility. This ceremony was held to honor those medal recipients who were not able to attend a ceremony held earlier in November at Montgomery. The DeKalb County Council on Aging celebrated the veterans with a breakfast, musical entertainment, Posting of the Colors by the Fort Payne ROTC, and an award ceremony.

Joyce Rabinowitz of the Fort Payne Senior Center, welcomed everyone and spoke of how special veterans who serve America are to her and the country itself. DeKalb County Commission President, Ricky Harcrow, addressed the award winners thanking them for their sacrifices and service to the country. Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Representative, James E. McIntire presented the distinguished veterans individually with their medals. Each medal was accompanied by this official proclamation, “It is a great honor and pleasure to express the everlasting gratitude of the Republic of Korea and our people for the service you and your countrymen have performed in restoring and preserving our freedom and democracy. We cherish in our hearts the memory of your boundless sacrifices in helping us reestablish our Free Nation. In grateful recognition of your dedicated contributions, it is our privilege to proclaim you an “AMBASSADOR FOR PEACE” with every good wish of people of the Republic of Korea. Let each of us reaffirm our mutual respect and friendship that they may endure for generations to come.”