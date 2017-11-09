American Legion Post 89 Recruiting Drive

American Legion Post 89 of Fort Payne is having a recruiting drive for new members. We are seeking veterans that are interested in serving and assisting fellow veterans in our area. Everyone feels the veterans’ needs are crucial, but for every veteran reached, more are struggling alone. The demand for support continues as servicemen and women, young and old, call on the American Legion and Auxiliary for emotional, financial and practical help. Post 89 is one of the oldest Posts in the state and is dedicated to provide that assistance. Those interested can visit the Post meeting on November 18, 2017. Meeting times are 9:30 A.M to 11:00 A.M. Meetings are held in the Coal and Iron Building, 500 North Gault Avenue, Fort Payne. For further information contact either Commander Marlin Cummings at 205-617- 3371 or Chaplain Don Donaghy at 256-717- 3350.