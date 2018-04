Submitted by: Don Brown

Recently, Boy Scout Troop #96 in Tenbroeck, Alabama celebrated their 45th year in scouting. Don Brown, Scoutmaster, was presented with a Resolution from the Alabama State Senate. Senator, Steve Livingston, presented the award to Mr. Brown in recognition of his years in service to the community. Several of the scouts also recieved awards. Congratulations Troop #96 on your 45 years in Scouting.