Celebrating 90 Years Of Life

Mary Jo Grant, a native of DeKalb County and a 45-year resident of Rainsville has recently cerebrated her 90th birthday. A celebration hosted by her family was held on Saturday, June 17th, the actual 90th anniversary of her birth to Ernest and Stella Patton. Sixty two members of the Ernest Patton family came from Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kansas, Georgia, and various locations in Alabama to attend the celebration.

Even at the age of 90, Mary Jo still lives alone, does her own cooking (for herself and others), and attends church regularly. She enjoys crocheting gifts, flowers, cooking, is a 72-year active member of Eastern Star, and a 48-year active member of Broadway Baptist Church in Rainsville.

In 1970, at the age of 43, Mary Jo went to nursing school and received a nursing degree. Then in 1980, at the age of 53 she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing. She spent 20 years working at the hospital in Fort Payne.

Mary Jo had a desire to go on a mission trip with her church. “We always worked hard and saved our money,” she said. “I didn’t have the money to go on the trip, so I worked at the Bevill Center, the Upper Sand Mountain Parish, and Wills Valley School to get the money I needed.” In 1989, at the age of 62, Mary Jo Grant was the oldest member of the group that went to the Philippines. “I just prayed for the Lord to provide what was needed, and he did,” Mary Jo said.

Mary Jo has been a very active traveler in her 90 years. She has visited all 50 the United States of America and has made many trips abroad. At the age of 90 she is still mentally sharp, active, and will quickly tell you about how good God has been to her.