Christmas Piano Party 2016

The piano students of Mrs. Pauline Johnson from agar held their annual Christmas Piano Party on Saturday, December 10th at New Home Baptist Church in Pisgah. Each student played his or her favorite Christmas song. Cole Helper and Mrs. Johnson played “Up On The Housetop” as a piano duet. Julianne Davis and Jessie Sutherland read “Twas The Night Before Christmas” story. Grace Lipham read the history of “The First Noel”. Grace and Mrs. Johnson played “Silent Night” as a piano duet. Jessy Adkins sang “Mary Wrapped A Present”. Jessie Sutherland sand “Mary’s Little Lamb”. Abram Peek and Christopher White read the Christmas story from the book of Luke. Avalea Maxwell and Mrs. Johnson played “Toy Soldiers” as a piano duet. Reagan Dabbs played “The Snowman”. Christopher White played “Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let It Snow!” Avalea Maxwell played “O Holy Night”. As the party concluded everyone stood and sang “Christmas in Dixie” played by Avalea Maxwell.