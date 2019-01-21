Senator Phil Williams presented a check for $9,360 to the Collinsville High School Athletic Club this week. The money was designated for the Diamond Renovation Project which is working to create a locker room for the baseball team.

Chairman Teddy Helms spoke about the community spirit in Collinsville. “All of these facilities – field house, ball fields, batting cages, everything — were built by our community working together. This addition for the field house and the baseball team will be another community accomplishment. We thank Senator Williams for his contribution which will help make this project be fulfilled”.

Helms said that fund raising projects will continue. Progress can be checked on the Collinsville High School facebook page.