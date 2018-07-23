With family, friends, Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) members, and United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) members present during the Chapter meeting in June 2018, Mr. Barry W. Pickett of Dutton, Alabama, was awarded the Cross of Military Service Medal by the UDC of DeKalb County Chapter 1456 of Fort Payne, Alabama, in appreciation of his patriotic devotion to flag and country. Pickett faithfully and honorably served during the Vietnam conflict as Specialist Five in Headquarters, 1st Signal Brigade, United States Army Pacific Command. Pickett received this honor on the service of his Great, Great Grandfather, Private John M. Barnes, who served honorably in Company H, 56th Regiment Alabama Infantry.

Pickett’s military service began when he enlisted and joined the United States Army in November 1966 at Montgomery, Alabama. He completed basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia. After completing basic training, Private First Class Pickett was sent to Edgemont, Pennsylvania for Basic Military Journalism School at the Nike Missile Base. While serving in Vietnam, Barry distinguished himself on his meritorious performance of duty as “Army Hometown News Release Clerk” photographing the war events via helicopter. He also prepared news releases and messages which were forwarded by the brigade to radio stations throughout the United States. He received “The Bronze Star Medal” for his outstanding military service in connection with operations against a hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam during the period from 19 May 1968 to 4 June 1969. Pickett was honorably discharged from duty in June 1969, and returned home to Alabama.

The Cross of Military Service Medal awarded by the UDC is a testimonial to the patriotic devotion of worthy Confederate soldiers and sailors and their lineal descendants who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during WW I, WW II, the Korean Conflict or Vietnam Conflict. They have served where they were ordered, and their loyalty and patriotic devotion to our country is acknowledged.