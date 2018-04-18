Mountain Valley News

On March 16, 2018 DCTC Welding Instructor Russell McFall took 6 students to compete in the annual SkillsUSA Northeast District Contest held at Gadsden State Community College. 10 counties that make up the Northeast District came together to compete for the top 3 spots to represent their district at the state level. The Contest consisted of an advanced and beginner category. Advanced Students had to complete 4 welding projects using 4 different processes for each one along with an oxygen and acetylene cutting project and a knowledge test. Taylor Shannon from Ider High School received a gold medal for winning the advanced category and also winning a full ride scholarship to Gadsden State for placing 1st. Anna Daniels from Ider High School received a bronze medal for placing 3rd in the advanced category. Beginner Students had to complete a welding project with the stick process for their test. The juniors swept the beginner category starting with Tucker Goolesby from Fyffe High School receiving a gold medal for winning in the beginner category. Dakota Atchley from Sylvania High School received a silver medal for placing 2nd in the beginner category. Easton Samples from Plainview High School received a bronze medal for placing 3rd in the beginner category. The state doesn’t offer a contest for the beginners but because these guys placed in every top 3 spot of their district they will have the opportunity to travel as observers with DCTC to Birmingham. The girls are only two out of the three advanced welding students allowed to represent the Northeast District at the state level. The top 3 in each of the 5 districts across the state will compete for the title so you’re looking at only 15 total that get to go. McFall added, “I am so proud of the way my students performed under pressure. It’s very hard to nearly sweep all of our district considering there are 10 counties and the northeast district Is known for being one of the hardest in the state to compete in. It’s nice to see the hard work pay off so we feel fortunate but you also get out what you put in so I’m happy for the students. Taylor is the first female to win the advanced category in our district and Anna was the first female to win the beginner category in our district last year so they are very impressive and I couldn’t be happier for them. The big state contest is coming up at the end of April and I hope they do great. A girl has never won the Alabama state welding competition so that’s what we are going to try to do. DeKalb County Career Tech Director Jonathan Phillips stated, “I’m excited and proud of our students’ accomplishments at SkillsUSA Northeast Alabama District Competition. Mr. McFall and his students have done an excellent job!”