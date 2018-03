In Not Particular Order: Judges, Teacher Scott Phillips 1st Year Competition Winners: 1st Place Gavin Henry of Ider, 2nd Place DaKota Warren of Fyffe, 3rd Place Japeth Long of Fyffe, Judges

Front Row: L-R–2nd Year Competitions Winners 1st Place Austin Johnson of Geraldine, 2nd Place Jordan Wooten of Plainview, 3rd Place Crimson Bryant of Plainview