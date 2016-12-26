Employees Recognized At Awards Ceremony

Four Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) employees were recognized recently at the 2016 Alabama Community College System (ACCS) Chancellor’s Awards Ceremony in Montgomery. The ceremony was held during the Alabama Community College Association annual conference luncheon.

The Alabama Community College System Chancellor’s Awards began 30 years ago to reward and recognize those who have exemplified outstanding performance and dedicated service to their college. Northeast’s recipients were Mrs. Sherry Whitten, Mrs. Joan Tucker, Mrs. Rachel Walker, and Mr. Blake Wilhelm.

Sherry Whitten has been the Director of the College and Career Planning Center for the last seven years. The Center advises students on career planning, transfer advising, and job placement. She has a Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Business Administration from the University of Alabama with a concentration in marketing. She has a Master’s degree in Business Education and is a National Board Certified Instructor in Career and Technical Education. Whitten is a Global Career Development Facilitator (GCDF) and a Certified Professional Resume Writer (CPRW). Her previous experience includes teaching business education at the secondary level and has held many business-related positions over the years. “To be selected as Administrator of the Year is an honor and I am very grateful to be a part of the NACC family,” said Whitten. “I enjoy serving our students and making a difference in their lives. We are blessed to have Dr. David Campbell’s (president of NACC) leadership and vision, and I appreciate his recognition of my commitment and dedication to NACC.”

Joan Tucker, Academic Faculty Member of the Year, is an English instructor and advisor for Northeast’s Backroads annual. “I cannot express how grateful I am to be able to work at such an excellent community college and to work under Dr. David Campbell’s leadership,” stated Tucker. “Working with him along with the rest of the faculty, staff, administrators, and students is a reward in and of itself, so this chance to represent NACC at the Chancellor’s Awards is an amazing honor.”

Rachel Walker, Career Faculty Member of the Year, has been a nurse in the form of a LPN or a RN for over 30 years. She started her career after LPN graduation working in nursing home facilities. She believes this experience in elder care not only gave her much experience in the nursing field, but taught her the true caring of nursing as well. After eight years of nursing home work she decided on a complete career change and began teaching Certified Nursing Assistant Programs at different sites in North Alabama, such as, Red Cross, Alabama Career Center and Northeast Alabama Community College. She has also traveled around the state giving CNA State Certifications. For the past twelve years Walker has been the Program Director for the Medical Assistant Program at Northeast, with the program graduating many successful students who have obtained employment. “Being the Program Director and working at NACC has been a wonderful experience for which I will always be thankful,” commented Walker. “I always respect my students and their opinions. They sometimes do not have the same ideas that I do, but they are our future and the world will go in their direction. I remind them that I am an advisor, not a criticizer and we will work together.”

Blake Wilhelm, Staff Member of the Year, works as Archivist and Adjunct Instructor of History and has been working at NACC since 2012. He teaches dual enrollment courses at Fort Payne High School and also works as an Affiliate Instructor for Huntington College’s Evening Studies site at NACC. He was born and grew up in Scottsboro and is a 2000 Scottsboro High School graduate. Wilhelm holds a B.A. degree from the University of Alabama and a M.A. degree from Jacksonville State University, both in History. He is a board member for the Scottsboro-Jackson Heritage Association and the Jackson County Historical Association. “I am honored that Dr. Campbell nominated me for this award,” stated Wilhelm. “It feels great to be acknowledged in this way for doing work that I love and believe in, by someone I so greatly respect. It is incredibly fulfilling to be a part of the work that NACC’s faculty and staff do to help improve the lives of people in our communities through education, and cultural and economic development.”

Dr. David Campbell, NACC President, stated, “It is a privilege to nominate these very deserving staff and faculty members for the Chancellor’s Award. It is people like them that make Northeast such an exceptional place. Each has made outstanding contributions to the college and our community.”

For more information about Northeast, call 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001 or go to www.nacc.edu. Download the college’s free App.