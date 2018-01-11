Mountain Valley News

You will not want to miss one of Northeast Alabama Community College’s most looked forward to events of the New Year. Margot Shaw, Founder/Editor-in-Chief of FLOWER magazine, will be on campus as guest presenter for NACC’s annual Sand Mountain Soiree on Saturday, February 24, 2018, at 11 AM. The event will be held in the NACC Tom Bevill Lyceum and includes brunch, a book signing, and demonstrational speech. It will be an informative and fun morning with Ms. Shaw.

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Shaw studied Art History and Sociology at Hollins College in Virginia and Interior Design at the University of Texas. Once a self-confessed “call and order flowers girl”, Shaw reached a watershed moment when planning her daughter’s wedding. Working alongside the floral and event designer, she recognized the artistry and inspiration involved in “flowering” and

soon began apprenticing with the same designer.

Unable to locate a publication that spoke to her passion, she set about creating one. FLOWER is a floral lifestyle magazine that inspires, entertains, and educates readers with a point of view that stems from seeing life through a botanical lens. From private and historic gardens to stylish weddings to tastemakers in the floral, event, and interiors world, FLOWER brims with the people, places, and things that inspire us all.

Chasley Bellomy, NACC Event Planner, said, “Sand Mountain Soiree is an event that has had a great response for the past two years. It is fun, refreshing, and enlightening as well as being educational. I recently attended an event put on by FLOWER magazine, and I knew we had to have Ms. Shaw come speak to us. She is a very kind and talented lady, and she is very excited to be in north Alabama with us. FLOWER magazine is one of my favorite publications. It is very tastefully done, and has featured our past two Soiree speakers, James Farmer and Tara Guerard, several times. Dr. (David) Campbell (NACC President) and I are very thankful for the community’s support for this event, and we hope everyone can be with us on February 24 with Margot Shaw.”

Mark your calendars and plan to attend. Seating is limited, so get your ticket today! Tickets are $30 per person. We hope to see you there!

For additional information about this event, contact Bellomy at 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001, ext. 2248, or by email at bellomyc@nacc.edu.

Go to www.nacc.edu or download the college’s free App from the App Store or Google Play Store for additional information about the college.

Pictured is Margot Shaw, Founder/Editor-in-Chief of FLOWER magazine.