Halloween Piano Recital 2017

The piano students of Bonita Wilborn came together on Saturday, October 28th to participate in the 2017 Halloween Piano Recital at the Plainview High School Cafeteria. Sixteen ghouls and goblins converged on the school campus, decked out in their finest Halloween attire. They regaled their parents, grandparents, siblings, and friends with songs most appropriate for the occasion. Mallory Frazier performed “Sneaky Sneakers”, Zoey Phelps performed “Freaky Fright-Day”, McKenzie Potter performed “Attack Of The Black Cat”, Tristan Thrumond performed “Rolling Pumpkin”, Gavin Jones performed “The Ghost Of Tom”, Kayley Wilkerson performed “Halloween Is Finally Here”, Kimberly Powell performed “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice”, Cooper Berry performed , “Five Little Pumpkins”, Jayden Dobbs performed “Halloween Howl”, Addy Heinrich performed , “Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead”, Jack Riley Blackwell performed “Halloween Party”, Gavin Phelps performed “See The Scarecrow”, Cash Berry performed “Halloween Is Almost Here”, Tristan Cardwell performed “Hey, Mr. Mummy”, Mallie Williams performed “Mons ter Dance”, and Kolten Willis performed his own modified version of “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” by Daft Punk.

A number of students have opted to be in the 100-Day Club, which means that they have agreed to practice piano for 100 straight days. Mallie Williams is the first student who agreed to take on the task. Although she is still lacking a few days completing the 100 days, and will receive her prize upon completion, she was recognized at the recital for her hard work.

The Halloween Recital is a particular favorite of the students each year due to the fact that the students get to dress up as their favorite character. Some of the students specifically dress according to the song that they will be performing, while others do not.

Kolten Willis spent several weeks making the helmet that he wore.