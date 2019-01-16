The Duos and Solos Square Dance Club welcomes you to learn to square dance at The DeKalb County Council On Aging on Thursdays at 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm. You are invited to receive four free lessions on February 7th, 14th, 21st, and 28th.

Refreshments and finger foods will be served. Join your friends and make new ones! The Council On Aging is located at 600 Tyler Ave. SE in Fort Payne. For more information, call 256-244-5320 or 256-714-4515.