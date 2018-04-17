Mountain Valley News

March 25 thru 27 the Rainsville Boy Scout Troop #184 was part of a Spring Camporee at Camp Comer. Joining them in this adventure were the Centre and Sylvania Boy Scout troops. The scouts were introduced to Highland Games, which are events held in spring and summer in Scotland and other countries as a way of celebrating Scottish and Celtic culture, especially that of the Scottish Highlands.

Shay Moon from Chattanooga, Tennessee came to instruct the group in the games. Some of the games the scouts competed in were shot put, hammer toss, and a sheath toss.

Shot put is a sports competition in which a heavy metal ball, weighing about 16 pounds, is thrown from the shoulder. The hammer toss is the throwing of a heavy metal ball joined by a wire to a handle, where it is hurled as far as possible. Last but not least is the sheaf toss, a traditional Scottish agricultural sport event. A pitchfork is used to hurl a burlap bag stuffed with straw over a horizontal bar above the competitor’s head. Typical weight for the bag is 16 pounds. Three chances are given to each competitor to cleanly go over the bar, without touching it.

Some of the scouts and leaders made and wore kilts for the occasion. Prizes were given for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in the competition. It was a great time of fellowship for the scouts with other troops and many good times were had by all who attended.

If you would like more information on joining your local Boy Scout troop, go to www.1bsa.org.