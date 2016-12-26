Spring Semester Registration At NACC

Regular registration for the Spring Semester at Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) will be Wednesday, January 4, 2017, 8:30 am until 5:30 pm. Early registration is going on now by appointment. Classes begin Thursday, January 5. Registration ends on Monday, January 9.

When students enroll in one of the academic transfer programs and follow the appropriate guidelines, courses are guaranteed by state law to be accepted at any public college in Alabama. Consult STARS at http://www.nacc.edu/study/stars.htm.

NACC students also have great opportunities to complete a degree here at NACC. Students have opportunities to stay here and finish a bachelor’s degree or transfer anywhere with the help of scholarships to different colleges in and out of the state of Alabama. Transfer opportunities on campus include Athens State University and Huntingdon College, as well as agreements with the University of Alabama, the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Jacksonville State University, and Bryan College.

Whether you are looking for an opportunity to earn skills for a first job or to qualify for a better job, to obtain the GED, or to gain skills necessary to go into business for oneself, NACC stands ready to help meet those educational goals. NACC offers many career-technical certificate and degree programs. Once a career path is determined, education and training here at Northeast will prepare students to be the best at whatever career chosen. We will help prepare you for the higher pay and higher demand jobs. The education programs here are second to none. The curriculum is industry-driven and caring faculty will prepare students for their career choice in a state-of-the-art facility using the latest in instructional technology.

Not sure what career or program of study is right for you? We can help. Visit the Office of College and Career Planning in Room 112 of the Wallace Administration Building. Contact Sherry Whitten, Director of College and Career Planning at extension 2315, or by email at whittens@nacc.edu.

Financial aid, scholarships, and student loans are available for those who qualify.

A career and degree are closer than you think! For class offerings and specific program information go to www.nacc.edu or download the college’s free App. Call 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001, ext. 2222.