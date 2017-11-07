Margie Mountain from the Valley

Hey Y’all! Well Ole Clammy Sammy dun went ahead on and kawt up with me on them thare pickins, but that don’t make me no never mind, leestwize I’m still beetin the Guru in a Tutu and Munk the Punk. Thay’z jest one more week uv the reglr seeson boyz. Ye better get on the stik ifn ye’er a gonna ketch up.

Hey, how bout that thare wether we had tuther day? I’z bout ready ta drag out the winter coat, but thankfully the Big Guy Upstairs desided ta go ahead and give us sum fall wether sted uv leevin us stuk with all that thare cold stuff frum now ta March. I’m shore glad he did tu, I wudn’t no whare neer ready ta start skrapin ice offn the windsheld uv the jalopy ever morning.

I shore did get a kick outta them thare tricker treeters whut come round on Halloween? I’m tellin ye ret now we had a passel uv em. I bout rund outta treets a half a duzen times and kept hafin ta send Gud Ole Earl down ta the Wal Mart fer sum mor. After that thare las kande run he sayd, “Now Margie, Honey, it’z gettin late and I ain’t a goin ta the store nary a nuther time tanite.” That suited me jest fine cuz it’z bout time fer us ta leeve fer the party anyhow. Yu shuda seed us struttin arond in them thare costombs I fount fer us. Earl wuz a big ole honkin body bilder and he shore did look spiffy. Twanged my gizzard purdy gud seein them rippling muscles, didn’t matter ifn thay wuz fake, it looked fine ta me. And he shore akted lack he thot I’z purdy az a peech. I’z sportin a flamin red dress whut wuz split up the leg and down in frunt jest a nuff ta be suggestive, but still decent. I had on me sum uv them thare fishnet stokinz, 6 inch stalettos, a garter jest peekin out frum under my dress, red lipstik, and false eyelashers. Yu kan jest take my word fer it, we’z a site ta behold.

Dear Margie,

I had a salesman come to the door the other day and it really made me uneasy. I know that used to be a common thing, but it’s all but unheard of these days. I went to the door, but after I found out what he was there for I wouldn’t even let him finish a single sentence. I just closed the door in his face and locked it behind me. I don’t think I handled it very well, but I just didn’t know what else to do. Have any suggestions?

Well, Sugar Plum, az jest bout anybudy whut knos me kan tell ye, I ain’t got nary a bit uv payshunts when it comes ta idiots and salesmen. This here is whut I did ta the lass wun whut came ta the Mountain house. When I ansered the door and wuz confrunted by a young man in a navy blue pinstriped suit, red silk tie, white shurt, shoes polished lack black mirrors, and carryin a vacuum cleener. He sayd, “Good morning, Ma’am. Ifn I cud take a cuple minutes uv yer time, I’d lack ta dimunstraight the vary latest in hi-powrd vacuum cleeners.” It wuz jest bout 8:00 a clok in the mornin and I wudn’t yet half way thru my first pot uv coffee, so I wudn’t no whare neer ready fer visiterz. Thare I stood in my jommers and house coat, fuzzy slippers, and rollers in my hair. I jest rolled my eyes at him and sayd, “Get lost youngun. I ain’t got no money and I ain’t in the market fer nary a nuther vacuum cleener.” Jest az I’z bout ta close the door, quik az a flash he wedged wun uv hiz polished shoe in the door and pushed it wide open. Well, I spect yu kan figer out that went over bout lack a turd in a punch bowl, but he sayd, “Ma’am, don’t be tu hasty leestwize til ye see my demonstration.” And with that, that thare jasper emptied a bucket of mud all over the carpet. Then he sayd, “Ifn this here vacuum cleener don’t remove all traces uv that thare mess frum yer carpet, I’ll personally eat whut’z left over.” I’d bout had a nuff uv him that early in the day, but I thot, “I’ll fix hiz little red wagon.” So I sayd, “Well, sonny, yu dun went ahead on and dun it now. “I got a better ider. If you kan’t clean it all up, I’ll swap ye a pear uv Earl’z overalls fer then thare fancy clothes yu’re a wearin.” Well, he’z real confident bout hiz vacuum cleener so he sayd, “That’s jest fine with me!” I tolt him, “That thare fancy suit and tie er gonna look reel gud on my husband, but take them shoes off first!” He sayd, “But Ma’am, I ain’t dimunnstrated the vacuum yet!” That’z when I grinned and sayd, “Yeah, ye did. I ain’t paid the bill yet and the electricity ain’t workin this mornin.” He’z bout az red az Earl’z new tie whilst I watched him shimmy outta Earl’z new suit and inta hiz raggety old overalls. He’z jest glad I hadn’t sayd, I’d trade Earl’z overalls fer everthang ye’re wearin. Ta anser yer questyun, ye jest gotta always be wun step ahead uv them thare salesman fellers.

Well, I gotta skedaddle, but twixt now and next week thank on these here words: Makin a mistake iz jest proof that ye’re a tryin. Y’all come on back next week, ye hear!