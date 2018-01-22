Mountain Valley News

By: Amie H. Martin

Being from the South, most of us are not accustomed to extreme cold weather. This winter has been full of surprises and cold temperatures. Here are some tips you can use to stay warm no matter how frightful the weather outside gets.

1. Warm yourself first–It is easier to change your body temperature than room temperature, not to mention more economically friendly. Instead of turning up the heat, put on another layer of clothing, gloves, a hat, or add a blanket.

2. Don’t forget your furry friends–Bring pets indoors. If they can’t come inside, make sure they have enough shelter to keep them warm and that they can get to unfrozen water. Give them old blankets or hay.

3. Turn on the ceiling fan–Warm air rises to the ceiling. Run your fan on its lowest setting in a clockwise direction to push the warm air back down to where you can feel it.

4. Alternate Hot & Cold In Shower–Hot showers immediately warm you up, but cold showers improve blood circulation between your skin and organs. Cold showers are also correlated with a stronger immune system.

5. Block drafts with a pool noodle–Keep heat in and cold out by cutting a pool noodle in half lengthwise, wrapping it in fabric, and sliding it under your door. It’ll stay put all winter.

6. Dress your windows up in warmer clothes–If you’re not wearing a tank top or going sleeveless, your windows shouldn’t, either. Replace thin curtains with heavier wool or fleece drapes in the winter. But be sure to open them on sunny days for free heat.

7. Remember the three feet rule–If you are using a space heater, place it on a level, hard surface and keep anything flammable at least three feet away – things such as paper, clothing, bedding, curtains or rugs.

8. Protect your pipes–Run water, even at a trickle, to help prevent your pipes from freezing. Open the kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Be sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals out of the reach of children. Keep the garage doors closed if there are water lines in the garage.

9. Layer your covers with the thinnest, densest ones on top–

It’s intuitive, but fluffy blankets should be closer to your skin. Thin, dense blankets should be on top to prevent convective heat loss. Bonus tip: Don’t put your bed directly against an exterior wall. You’ll be warmer if you leave a little space.

10. Generators should be run outdoors–Use generators outside. Never operate a generator inside the home, including in the basement or garage. Don’t hook a generator up to the home’s wiring. The safest thing to do is to connect the equipment you want to power directly to the outlets on the generator.