Mountain Valley News

By Bonita Wilborn

Governor Kay Ivey was on hand recently for the ground breaking at the site of Google’s Data Center in Bridgeport. Construction of the new facility has begun, but the citizens of Jackson County received far more that just a visit from google representatives, the Governor of Alabama, and local officials. They also received with something much more valuable and long lasting.

Google presented Jackson County schools with $100,000 to assist them with STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). In the modern era, STEM is major for basically every classroom. School systems all over the nation are continually looking at ways to can grow in the STEM area because they know the future of their students is going to greatly depend on how proficient they are in STEM.

STEM education gives students the opportunities they need to become more competitive across the board.

While school officials say Google is great for the community, it will also continue to benefit the students in surrounding areas. “We hope to have a very active partnership with Google,” said Anthony Buckner of Jackson County Schools.

In return for their generous donation Google has hopes of preparing those students to be future employees.