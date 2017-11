2017 Christmas Parade Schedule

Valley Head- Saturday, December 2nd at 10:00pm

Flat Rock – Saturday, December 2nd at 10:00am

Pisgah – Saturday, December 2nd at 12:00 noon

Ider – Saturday, December 2nd at 1:00pm

Henagar – Saturday, December 2nd at 5:00pm

Fort Payne – Friday, December 8th at 6:00pm

Dutton – Saturday, December 9th at 11:00am

(Followed by Open House at Town Hall)

Section – Saturday, December 9th at 1:00pm

Geraldine – Saturday, December 9th at 2:00pm

Collinsville – Saturday, December 9th at 2:00pm

Sylvania – Saturday, December 9th at

2:00pm (This year’s parade route will revert back

to the old route on Blue Pond Blvd.)

Scottsboro – Saturday, December 9th at4:00pm

Rainsville – Saturday, December 9th at 4:00pm

Crossville – Saturday, December 9th at 5:00pm

(Followed by singing in the Park, themed – “A

Country Christmas”.)