96 For Troop 96

By Bonita Wilborn

Tenbroeck Boy Scout Troop 96 recently celebrated its 96th Eagle Scout. On Saturday, November 18, 2017 Levi Carroll was presented with the honor of Eagle Scout in addition to being Troop 96’s 96th Eagle at a ceremony where several family members and friends were in attendance.

A good number of Troop 96’s older Eagle Scouts were also present at the celebration. Each one gave a great speech about how scouting and Troop 96 has helped them throughout their lives.

Levi joined Troop 96 in November of 2013. He received his Scout Award in December of 2013, Tenderfoot in August of 2014, 2nd Class in May of 2015, 1st Class in January of 2016, Star in July of 2016, Life in January of 2017, and Eagle in September of 2017.

Levi has served as Quarter Master, Assistant Patrol Leader, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, and is currently Senior Patrol Leader. He has been very active in troop meetings and camping trips during his four-year stint in Troop 96.

Levi has earned 90 merit badges and is a brotherhood member of the O.A. (Order of the Arrow).

Levi is committed to staying active in Troop 96 and will help younger scouts with their rank advancements up to Eagle.

In addition to being the 96th Eagle Scout that has come up through the ranks in Tenbroeck Boy Scout Troop 96, Levi is also the 3rd Eagle Scout in his family. His brothers Cade and Clay are also Eagle Scouts.

Congratulations Levi.

Don Brown, Leader of Troop 96, has been working with young men for 45 years.