A Candidacy

Melissa Ledbetter is formally announcing her candidacy for DeKalb County Circuit Clerk of the 9th Judicial Circuit as a Republican candidate.

Melissa Ledbetter was born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa, then in 1995 their family moved to Ider, Alabama where they started a new life from the ground up. After graduating from Ider High School Melissa attended Northeast Alabama State Community College for a year, then transferred to Auburn University where she received a bachelors degree in Criminology. While at Auburn, she worked two jobs and volunteered as a Big Sister. Melissa was accepted into the Alabama Bar Association and attended Birmingham School of Law for a year. She withdrew with a 3.5 GPA with intentions to return after raising her children. Melissa was accepted into the Professional Studies Graduate program at Austin Peay University where she received her graduate degree in Strategic Management (aka Human Resources).

Melissa started her career as a paralegal for attorneys in private practice, was a Corporate Legal Specialist for Republic Parking System, Inc., served as paralegal for the Hamilton County District Attorney’s office where she managed expungements, child abuse, domestic violence, elder abuse and assisting in the Cold Case Unit and served as the Assistant TAC for the office, which was to ensure the office was following policies for the Federal criminal background database, NCIC.

Melissa is an adjunct professor at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, teaching Criminal Law, is a spokesperson for Chattanooga State Paralegal Studies, served on the Paralegal Board for Chattanooga State Community College, coordinated mock trials between the students of Chattanooga State and UTC, was elected the first female to sit on the Rainsville City Council, started the Imagination Library for the children in Rainsville, has had training in grant writing, terrorism, numerous legal database systems, domestic violence and community response teams, and investigations and research. She has interviewed people for employment reasons, as well as interviewed victims, witnesses and defendants.

Melissa is married to Nick Ledbetter and they have 7-year-old twins, Tripp & Major. She is a member of the Church of Christ where she has been actively involved in Sunday school teaching and organizing the annual Ladies Day. Melissa was brought up with strong Christian, conservative values and has been a Republican since the move to the United States.