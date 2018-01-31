Mountain Valley News

A Dream Realized

By Sherri Blevins

The City of Collinsville has witnessed a dream become a reality with the recent opening of the Veterans Memorial Park. The beginning of the reality started last summer with the community participating in the groundbreaking. Jimmy Carter, Coordinator of the event, praised the volunteers for helping make the groundbreaking a success.

Stones for the memorial were quarried locally to honor veterans from the Collinsville area. Different stones were used to represent each different branch of the military, according to Carter.

Veterans were recognized by having their names placed permanently in the middle of the stones. The memorial was designed to honor veterans from many areas. Anyone can dedicate a brick to a veteran and have it placed in the memorial. Mr. Carter stated, “We have room for about 1,200 bricks. If we exceed that, we have plans to make expansions.”

If you would like to learn more about the memorial or how to purchase a brick, visit the Collinsville Memorial Park website