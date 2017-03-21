A Lofty Goal And Hard Work Generates Success

The Valley Head Junior Beta Club began this year with one goal in mind; to get to nationals at Disney World. The Junior Beta state convention was held at the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center on February 22nd –24th, 2017. Valley Head Junior Beta Club knew this was a lofty goal since they were competing against schools across the entire state. Armed with many hours of practice and dedication they placed and now get to go to nationals in not one category but in nine different categories and they are indeed on their way to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida in June.

Thirty-nine of the Valley Head Junior Beta Club members chose to attend the state convention. While some members chose to only perform in Songfest other members chose to enter other categories. The Valley Head Junior Beta Club entered thirty-six different categories, where they competed against more than four thousand four hundred students from across the state and placed in nine of those categories. Those categories are the ones in which they will compete for a national title. The students who placed in various individual and club competitions are: Ellie Cox – 1st place – Recyclable Art, Chance Pearson – 2nd place – Woodworking, Lila Jane McElhaney – 2nd place – Pen/Pencil/Ink division, Lila Jane McElhaney – 2nd place – Special Talent, Allie Pritchett – 3rd – Handmade Jewelry, Catherine Gifford – 1st place – Division I Essay, Kylee Elkins – 3rd place – Division II Essay, the club received 2nd place -Banner division, and 3rd place – Songfest competition. The Valley Head Junior Beta club also placed top eight in the state in club competitions that included T-Shirt Design, Scrapbook, and Spotlight Your Club. This is the first time in school history that the entire club has been eligible to compete at the national level.

Making it to Disney World really is a dream come true for these students. Valley Head High School has estimated the cost to get these students to Disney World, in order to compete and display their winning projects, to be approximately $67,000.00. This is a giant hurdle to overcome for such a small, rural school, but the students were promised by their sponsors, Tara Kirby and Christi Black, that if they worked hard then it would pay off for them and somehow, someway the sponsors, parents, and community will make sure that they get there to fulfill their Disney dreams. In order to reach this goal the Valley Head Junior Beta Club will be holding multiple fundraisers. If anyone would like to make a tax-deductible donation they can contact either Mrs. Christi Black or Mrs. Tara Kirby at 256-635-6228.

For more about the Valley Head Junior Beta Club as well as upcoming news and fundraisers then please visit the Valley Head Junior Beta Club Facebook page. Way to go Valley Head Junior Beta!