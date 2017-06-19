Alabama Alligator Hunting

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources have opened up online registration for the 2017 alligator hunting season. Registration ends at 8:00 a.m. on July 11. 260 Alligator Possession Tags will be distributed within four hunting zones. The administrative fee for applying for a possession tag is $22 and hunters may only apply one time per zone. Hunters and any assistants must carry a valid hunting license during hunting.

In 1967, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service placed the American alligator on the Endangered Species List. Unregulated harvest of the alligator species in the 20’s, 30’s, and 40’s is what caused the decline in population numbers. Alabama was the first state to begin protecting the animal. Other states followed Alabama’s action and began to protect alligators in their areas also.

After two decades of protection, the American alligator population returned to a healthy number. In 1987, the American Alligator was removed from the Endangered Species List but remained under federal protection.

The population of the alligator has increased so greatly that Alabama had to begin a regulated alligator hunting season. The allowed number of alligator harvest is limited and will help to contain the population at a safe number.

There are four zones that hunting will be allowed in Alabama: Southwest Zone, Southeast Zone, West-Central Zone, and Lake Eufaula Zone. Each zone will be limited to a certain number of tags, with the highest being 150 in the Southwest zone.

To register for the 12th Annual Alligator Hunting Season, www.outdooralabama.com/registration-instructions will have the information on how to do so.